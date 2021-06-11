Four men charged with drug offences linked to police operation against the INLA in Derry

Officers from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force have charged four men with a number of offences following an operation targeting organised drug criminality linked to the INLA in Derry.

Three men, aged 27, 34 and 35, have each been charged with nine offences, including possession of class B controlled drug and possession of a class B controlled drug with intent to supply.

A 42 year old man has charged with four offences, including possession of class B controlled drug and possession of a class B controlled drug with intent to supply.

They are all expected to appear by video link before Derry Magistrates Court later this morning.

A 34 year old man arrested as part of the same operation remains in police custody at this time and a number of other men have been released pending report to the Public Prosecution Service.