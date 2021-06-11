Students at a Derry arts centre to showcase their work on a new online exhibition

An exhibition by students at the Eden Place Arts Centre will be available to view online from next week.
The Summer Students Exhibition will be available to view on the group's website from Tuesday, June 15.
It will feature a wide variety of the students' work.
