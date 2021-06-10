Nine people arrested, including several in Derry, during a massive police operation against the INLA

PSNI Detective Chief Superintendent John McVea and Superintendent Goretti Sheridan from the gardai speaking at a press conference this afternoon about the joint operation.
Nine people have been arrested during a massive cross-border police operation against drug-dealing activities being linked to the INLA.
The operation, which involved up to 200 officers on both sides of the border, has taken place over the last two days.
A number of the searches took place in the Galliagh area of Derry.
PSNI officers also took part in searches in Limavady.
Gardai officers conducted searches in the Buncrana and Kerrykeel areas of County Donegal.
Searches were also carried out in Dublin as part of the operation.
The PSNI today said that all nine people arrested were arrested on the northern side of the border.
A large quantity of drugs and cash were seized during the searches.
More News
PSNI Detective Chief Superintendent John McVea and Superintendent Goretti Sheridan from the gardai speaking at a press conference this afternoon about the joint operation.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.