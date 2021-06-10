Nine people arrested, including several in Derry, during a massive police operation against the INLA

Nine people have been arrested during a massive cross-border police operation against drug-dealing activities being linked to the INLA.

The operation, which involved up to 200 officers on both sides of the border, has taken place over the last two days.

A number of the searches took place in the Galliagh area of Derry.

PSNI officers also took part in searches in Limavady.

Gardai officers conducted searches in the Buncrana and Kerrykeel areas of County Donegal.

Searches were also carried out in Dublin as part of the operation.

The PSNI today said that all nine people arrested were arrested on the northern side of the border.

A large quantity of drugs and cash were seized during the searches.