Nine people arrested, including several in Derry, during a massive police operation against the INLA

Searches linked to drug-dealing activities of the republican group

Nine people arrested, including several in Derry, during a massive police operation against the INLA

PSNI Detective Chief Superintendent John McVea and Superintendent Goretti Sheridan from the gardai speaking at a press conference this afternoon about the joint operation.

Reporter:

Ciaran O'Neill

Nine people have been arrested during a massive cross-border police operation against drug-dealing activities being linked to the INLA.

The operation, which involved up to 200 officers on both sides of the border, has taken place over the last two days.

A number of the searches took place in the Galliagh area of Derry.

PSNI officers also took part in searches in Limavady.

Gardai officers conducted searches in the Buncrana and Kerrykeel areas of County Donegal.

Searches were also carried out in Dublin as part of the operation.

The PSNI today said that all nine people arrested were arrested on the northern side of the border.

A large quantity of drugs and cash were seized during the searches.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie