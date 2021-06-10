Foyle Hospice Weekly Draw - are you a winner?

The draw took place earlier today.
Winners in this week's Foyle Hospice Draw, which took place earlier today, are -
1st prize ((£1,000), Andrena Morrison (promoter: Hazel Guy); 2nd prize (£600), Marc Power (Noreen Quigley); 3rd prize (£200) David Patterson (Individual member); 4th prize (£100), Fiona Curran (Mary Devlin); 5th prize (£50), Zara Houston (Individual member)
