Man and woman in court charged with wounding and robbing a man in city

A man and woman are to stand trial at Derry Crown Court charged with robbing and wounding a man in the city.

Appearing at a preliminary enquiry at the city's Magistrates Court, Amy Tracey, 34. from St Brecan's Park in the Waterside, and David Neely, 24, from Hillview, Newtownstewart in Co Tyrone, faced a number of offences alleged to have occurred on July 27, 2019.

They are jointly charged with robbing the man of a watch, a phone and jewellery.

They are further charged with causing him actual bodily harm and unlawfully and maliciously wounding the man with intent to do him grievous bodily harm.

Both are also accused of assaulting the alleged victim occasioning him actually bodily harm.

They were released on bail to appear at Derry Crown Court, sitting in Coleraine on July 8.