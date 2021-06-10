Volunteers praised for help with great community project

Volunteers who have given up their time to work on a biodiversity trail behind a County Derry secondary school have been recognised for their efforts.

During Volunteer week, which took place from June 1-7, 90 certificates were awarded to the volunteers involved in the project at St Colm's High School, Draperstown.

The trail, named Susan's Trail in memory of Susan Potter, has won numerous awards over the years, and is central to the fabric of school life.

St Colm's Eco-coordinator Mrs Devlin and Youth Tutor Mrs Belaid, have thanked all involved, including the pupils, Cornerstone Youth Club, Ballinascreen Men's Shed, Draperstown Celtic and members of the local and wider community.