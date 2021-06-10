New security measures at the Brandywell to stop fans sitting on top of the walls to watch Derry matches

New security measures have been installed at the Brandywell Stadium in Derry.

Metal spikes have been placed on top of the walls of the stadium.

It is understood that they have been introduced to stop fans sitting on top of the walls to watch Derry City matches.

Fans have been unable to attend games in the Brandywell for the past year because of the Covid restrictions.

However, some fans have been climbing on top of the walls to watch games this season.

Derry City recently appealed for fans not to climb on the walls over concerns for their safety.