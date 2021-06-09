Pipe bomb explodes in the Waterside area of Derry

Police are appealing for information following a report received this afternoon of a suspicious object in the Lincoln Court area of Derry last night.

Inspector Timothy McCullough said: “We received a report that a loud bang was heard, between 11pm and 11.30pm on Tuesday night, and the remains of a suspected pipe bomb discovered.

“Police, along with Ammunition Technical Officers, attended the scene this afternoon and the object has now been declared a viable device.

“This was a reckless act, in a busy residential area, which could have resulted in serious injury or worse.

“I am appealing to anyone with information to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1054 of 09/06/21.”

Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.