Pipe bomb explodes in the Waterside area of Derry

PSNI appealing for information about incident in Lincoln Courts last night

PSNI

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Police are appealing for information following a report received this afternoon of a suspicious object in the Lincoln Court area of Derry last night.

Inspector Timothy McCullough said: “We received a report that a loud bang was heard, between 11pm and 11.30pm on Tuesday night, and the remains of a suspected pipe bomb discovered.

“Police, along with Ammunition Technical Officers, attended the scene this afternoon and the object has now been declared a viable device.

“This was a reckless act, in a busy residential area,  which could have resulted in serious injury or worse.

“I am appealing to anyone with information to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1054 of 09/06/21.”

Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie