Thinking of becoming a foster carer?

Interested in becoming a foster carer for an unaccompanied / separated child or young person?

Then, the Western Health and Social Care Trust is inviting you to one of four virtual information events taking place next week.

The events are being organised to provide more information about caring for this group of children and young people.

Social workers who work alongside these children and young people will be available to answer any questions you may have.

The events will take place on Tuesday, June 15 at 1.00pm; Wednesday, June 16 at 1.00pm; Thursday, June 17 at 6.00pm and Friday, June 18 at 10.00am.

The events are open to anyone across the North and should last approximately 45 mins – to one hour.

To sign up – telephone 0800 0720 137 or email your name, contact details and postcode to info@fostering.hscni.net.