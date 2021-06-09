Solar eclipse to be visible in Derry today

Derry is set to be plunged into partial darkness today as one of the most spectacular celestial events – an annular solar eclipse - takes place.

The event occurs when the Moon comes between the Sun and Earth but the Moon will be at apogee (farthest from Earth) on its orbit so it will not completely block out the Sun.

Viewers of the total eclipse will see a ring of light or 'annulus' around the Moon.

The event will begin at 10.00am and finish at 12.23pm, with the peak of the eclipse occurring at 11.09am in Derry where 32.6% of the Sun will be blocked out, compared to only 26% in the south of the county.

The eclipse is the first to come to Europe since 2015. The next solar eclipse of any kind in Europe is on October 25 next year.