Contested plans for apartment complex on a vacant site in Derry have been withdrawn

Flats had been proposed for plot between Clarence Avenue and Magee campus

Planners recommend refusal for new apartments at Northland Road in Derry

The plan was to build the apartments on this vacant plot on the Northland Road.

Reporter:

Ciaran O'Neill

Contested plans to build an apartment complex on a vacant site in Derry have been withdrawn, it emerged today.

The Martin Property Group had applied to build a six-storey building at a site on Northland Road between Clarence Avenue and the Magee campus of Ulster University.

The building would have incorporated a total of 17 social housing apartments – 10 two-bedroom apartments and seven one-bedroom properties.

A large number of residents in the area lodged objections to the plans.

Planning officers for Derry City and Strabane District Council had recommended that the plans for the apartments be refused.

However, the final decision rested with councillors on the council's Planning Committee.

At the committee's monthly meeting today, the council's Head of Planning, Maura Fox, stated that the plans for the Northland Road site have been withdrawn.

