Several taken to hospital following crash involving bus and car in Derry

The scene of the accident between a bus and car on Glengalliagh Road.
A number of people were taken to hospital following a crash involving a bus and a car in Derry this morning.
The accident occurred shortly before 10.00am at the junction of Glengalliagh Road and Fern Road, close to St Brigid's College.
It is understood those taken to hospital were not seriously injured.
The crash resulted in long traffic tailbacks in the area.
