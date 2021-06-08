Several pubs in Derry's city centre apply for planning permission for outdoor areas

Hospitality sector continues to recover from impact of Covid

Waterloo Street

Pubs on Waterlook Street are applying for planning permission for outdoor areas.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

A number of pubs in Derry's city centre have applied for planning permission for outdoor seated areas.

Outdoor dining and drinking is seen as a key element of the post-Covid recovery for the hospitality industry.

As a result, the local council has said it will support local pubs and restaurants who wish to develop outdoor areas.

Among the local pubs who have submitted planning applications to the council for outdoor facilities are the Gweedore, Peadar O'Donnell and Rose Joe's pubs on Waterloo Street.

WJ's bar on Bishop Street is also looking to create an outdoor area.

Many other local pubs and restaurants are expected to follow suit as the sector continues to try and recover from the devastation caused by the pandemic.

