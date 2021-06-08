Derry weather - what lies ahead

After a few late sunny spells, showers outbreak will move in from the west overnight, turning frequent and heavy towards dawn. Forecasters say overnight temperatures will be above 13C.

Tomorrow morning will see further showers, again these will be frequent and locally heavy in places. In the afternoon, showers will turn lighter and cloud will become more broken.

Atlantic fronts to the west will bring rather cloudy skies for the remainder of the working week. Thursday will start mostly cloudy with a few isolated showers. However, the afternoon will turn drier with some sunshine.

Friday will be similar, with the odd shower at first, but with some late afternoon sunshine.

Saturday will be warm with plenty of sunshine.