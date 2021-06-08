New scholarships at Magee campus in Derry will help young people from poorer backgrounds turn their dreams into a reality

A new scholarship scheme has been launched in Derry to help two young people from disadvantaged backgrounds to fulfil their dreams of becoming a doctor.

The new School of Medicine at the Magee campus of Ulster University will receive its first intake of trainee doctors in August.

It was revealed today that local building form, Heron Bros, are to sponsor two of the new students.

The students will each receive 6,000 for each of the course's four year.

One of the key requirements is that the students live in an area of 'high deprivation' and must has attended a school where more than 50% of the pupils received free meals.

Applications for the scholarships will open on July 5 for students starting the Bachelor of Medicine Bachelor of Surgery programme in August 2021.

Damien O’Callaghan, Group Managing Director for Heron Bros Ltd, said they were honoured to partner with the university for the new scholarships.

“In funding scholarships to students, Heron Bros will build a better future for the local community, support upskilling of local talented people and provide health benefits for all of us,” he said.

“Heron Bros have been involved in various health, education and third sector education construction projects over the years and the scholarships truly showcases our business values of passion, forward-thinking and relationships.

“As we progress from the Covid pandemic, Heron Bros Medicine Scholarships will support our future medicine students provide a vital and enduring service in our community.”

The Foundation Dean of the School of Medicine, Professor Louise Dubras, welcomed the scholarship announcement for prospective students.

“Ulster University and Heron Bros have enjoyed a longstanding partnership which has seen many of our students work with the team on a variety of Apprenticeship, Placement and Graduate programmes, enriching their learning experience and increasing employability.

“We are very proud to continue to strengthen this partnership through this scholarship announcement and we are delighted that Heron Bros will support two of our students through the brand new Graduate Entry Medicine programme, starting in August 2021.

“This presents opportunities for those who may face barriers to developing their vocation for a career in medicine – thanks to these scholarships they can now access and achieve the qualifications needed to become a doctor, joining the ambitious, capable healthcare hub here in the North West in four years’ time.”