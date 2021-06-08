Leading Irish band Kodaline reveal details of a gig in Derry later this year

Kodaline have announced an acoustic tour across Ireland in November and December 2021.

They will play at the Millennium Forum in Derry on November 19.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 11, at 9am.

In 2019, Kodaline played some of the biggest shows of their career.

At home, in Dublin, they sold-out two huge outdoor shows at St. Anne’s Park, while a ten-date UK tour culminated with a packed show at London’s historic Roundhouse.

Further afield, they hit festivals including Lollapalooza, Benicàssim and Open’er before becoming the first Irish band to headline the massive NH7 Weekender in Pune, India.

Their extensive touring throughout Asia also included a headline set at Monsoon Music Festival in Vietnam plus dates in China, Japan, South Korea, The Phillippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Taiwan and Singapore.

Speaking about the acoustic tour, the band said: “We’re excited to do our first ever stripped down, fully acoustic, tour. It’s something we’ve wanted to do for a long time and something that’s gonna be very special for us. Hope to see you guys there.”