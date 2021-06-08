Police investigating an incident during which it is believed shots may have been fired at a flat in Derry

Police in Derry investigating an incident at an address in the city where damage was caused are appealing for witnesses.

Police received a report shortly after 5pm yesterday evening that damage was caused to a door and a wall of a flat on Northland Road, potentially by a firearm.

No injuries were reported.

Officers attended the scene to conduct enquiries.

Detective Constable Fiona Fitzpatrick said: "We believe this damage occurred sometime between 1:30am and 2:10am yesterday morning.

@We are working to establish the circumstances of this incident, and I am appealing to anyone who was in the area between these times, and who heard or saw anything suspicious, to get in touch with our detectives at Strand Road. The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 1723 of 07/06/21."