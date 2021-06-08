Busy Derry city centre street reduced to one line of traffic

Ferryquay Street in Derry city centre has been reduced to one line of traffic as work continues to make it a one-way system.

Vehicles approaching from the Diamond area are being diverted away. Traffic is being allowed from the Carlisle Road end of the street.

The one-way system, from Carlisle Road through Ferryquay Street into the Diamond - part of a range of measures being introduced to support businesses during the post-Covid period - is due to be fully up and running by June 18.

The scheme is being carried out by the Department for Infrastructure in collaboration with Derry City and Strabane District Council and the City Centre Initiative.

The new traffic management system will allow traffic to flow from upper Carlisle Road along Ferryquay Street towards the Diamond, creating more space and greater ease of movement for pedestrians using this busy street.