Limited number of fans allowed back into the Brandywell for Derry City's game on Friday night

A limited number of fans will be allowed back into the Brandywell for Derry City's home game against Bohemians on Friday night.
It follows the recent relaxation of the number of people who can attend outdoor events.
Fans have not been allowed into the Brandywell since March 2020 because of the pandemic.
It is not clear how many fans will be allowed in on Friday night, or how the fans will be selected.
