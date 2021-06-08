Limited number of fans allowed back into the Brandywell for Derry City's game on Friday night

Supporters allowed back into the ground

D-day at Stormont for confirmation of latest phase of easing of Covid restrictions

Reporter:

Staff reporter

A limited number of fans will be allowed back into the Brandywell for Derry City's home game against Bohemians on Friday night.

It follows the recent relaxation of the number of people who can attend outdoor events.

Fans have not been allowed into the Brandywell since March 2020 because of the pandemic.

It is not clear how many fans will be allowed in on Friday night, or how the fans will be selected.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie