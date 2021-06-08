New community hub in the Culmore area of Derry officially opened

Guests pictured at the official opening of the Culmore Community Hall. Photo by Tom Heaney
A new community hub in Derry has been officially opened.
Culmore Community Hub is based at Victoria Hall.
The building had been vacant for many years (photo below).
However, it has been renovated and given a new lease of life as a community hub.
The hall will now be used for a range of services and activities for the local community.
The hall will be managed by the Culmore Community Partnership (CCP).
