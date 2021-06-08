Derry death notices - Tuesday, June 8, 2021

STEWART, Joe (Joseph) 6th June 2021, Peacefully at Waterside Hospital. Joe Beloved Husband of the late Kindy and Loving Father of Liam, Gerard, Michael, Keith, Martin and the late Gerard and Alan. A loving Grandfather and Great Grandfather. Sadly missed by his brothers, sisters and entire family circle. Funeral from his home 40 Knockalla Park, Galliagh on Tuesday 8th June at 11:30am for Requiem Mass at 12:00pm. Interment immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have Mercy on his soul. Covid guidelines and restrictions apply to the wake and Funeral mass.

LINTON - 7th June 2021, suddenly at his home 35 Gortacloughan Road, Garvagh GILMOUR, beloved husband of Elizabeth, loving father of Andrew and the late Rebeccah, brother of Kay and Sammy and the late Daye and Rae, much loved brother in law and dear uncle. House private due to current government restrictions. A family service will be held at his home followed by service of thanksgiving in Main Street Presbyterian Church, Garvagh on Wednesday 9th June at 1.30pm with interment in the adjoining graveyard (adhering to Covid restrictions). By request family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to NI Chest Heart and Stroke (cheques payable to (NICHS) c/o Clyde Funeral Directors 24 Mettican Road, Garvagh BT51 5HS. Very deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, son and family circle. ‘The Lord is my Shepherd’.

LYNCH, John, 7th June 2021 beloved partner of Margaret, 7 Meadowbank Place, Greysteel, loving father of Sarah, son of the late Liam and Maureen and dear brother of Liam, Kerry and the late Stephen and Anne Marie. House restricted to family and close friends please due to the Coronavirus pandemic. John's remains will be removed from his home on Wednesday at 9.30 am for 10 o’clock Requiem Mass in Star of the Sea Church, Faughanvale. Interment afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Ardmore. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

McGARRY (née Murray), Marjorie, 6th June 2021 beloved wife of Robert, 17c Deanfield, Limavady Road, Derry, loving mother of Paul, Nuala and Sarah, mother-in-law of Cathey, Philip and Alan, much loved grandmother of Niamh, Edward, Liam, Eleanor, Aoife and Orla and dear sister of Rosie Gogarty. House private today (Monday) please. Family and close friends are welcome at the family home on Tuesday and Marjorie’s remains will be removed from there at 6.30 pm to St Columb’s Church, Waterside for Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12 o’clock. Interment afterwards in Ballyoan cemetery. Marjorie’s Requiem Mass can be viewed live on the Waterside Parish webcam. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Foyle Search & Rescue, 20 Victoria Road, Derry, BT47 2AB. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

CURRY – June 6, 2021 (suddenly) at Antrim Area Hospital, after a short illness, Derek, dearly beloved husband of May, 55 Glenburn Park, Magherafelt, dearly loved father of Sharon, Caroline and David, dear father-in-law of Ross and Ryan, devoted grandfather of Ellie, Joe, Alexander, Carter and Meghan and dearest brother of Richard, Billy, Sue, Joe, Jennifer, Fred and the late Sammy. House strictly private due to current government restrictions. Funeral from his home on Wednesday, June 9, at 1:30pm for service in Garvin's Funeral Home at 2:00pm approx., followed by burial in Polepatrick Cemetery, Magherafelt. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for Northern Ireland Hospice payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c), 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by the entire Family Circle. “The Lord is my Shepherd”.