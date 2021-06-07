Community groups say they have 'no fears' over proposed council audit following allegations of nepotism

Community groups in Derry say they have 'no fears' about a proposed audit of some of their practices.

An 'independent audit' is to be carried out into governance and recruitment procedures in council-funded community groups in the local area.

Derry City and Strabane District Council recently agreed to initiate the audit after a councillor raised concerns about reports of 'widespread nepotism, poor governance and recruitment procedures' within the community sector in the city.

A motion put forward on the issue by People Before Profit councillor Shaun Harkin was passed at the council's monthly meeting last month.

Cllr Harkin claimed that the alleged issues within the local community sector undermined confidence 'in the ability of the sector to provide crucial services and support to the public in an impartial manner'.

In response to the proposed audit, the North West Community Network (NWCN), which represents local community groups, organised a meeting last week for the groups they represent.

'Diverse'

A NWCN spokesperson said the community sector in the north west is a 'diverse grouping delivering a wide range of services to local communities'.

“The consensus amongst groups is that there are significant frameworks and legislation, such as employment legislation, Charity Commission NI regulations and SORPs (Statements of Recommended Practice) that groups already adhere to, alongside having their own policies and procedures for dealing with complaints and grievances.

“Groups have no fears with regard to the audit which DC&SDC is proposing to undertake and will work in partnership with DC&SDC in order to ensure appropriate terms of reference and methodology for the audit will be carried out.”

The spokesperson said groups attending the meeting with NWCN expressed concern that the council motion and the publicity surrounding it has 'the potential to damage the reputation of the community sector in the Derry & Strabane area'.

Roisin McLaughlin, Network Coordinator, said: “The feeling amongst groups is that the majority of community workers undertake their work because they want to make a difference and the core of their work is to support their communities.

“They deliver this work with often limited resources and hold themselves accountable to funders and the communities they serve.

“Over the last year during the pandemic the community sector has provided incredible support and continues to provide outstanding services and support to address the mental and physical well-being needs of the communities in the Derry & Strabane area.”

Liam Milligan, NWCN Chairperson, said they are seeking a meeting with the council to discuss the 'concerns' raised by the motion and the proposed audit and its scope.

“As a Network we are also here to support any organisation who may need it at this time.

“Community groups have indicated they will engage in the independent audit and are confident the findings will demonstrate that community organisations’ governance, policies and practices are indeed transparent, accountable, ethical and that groups are more than able to manage the conflicts of interest which inevitably arise from time to time.”