Work begins to introduce one-way traffic system to Derry city centre

Preliminary work got underway today to introduce a one-way traffic system on two of Derry's busiest city centre streets.

The one-way system, from Carlisle Road through Ferryquay Street into the Diamond - part of a range of measures being introduced to support businesses during the post-Covid period - is due to be fully up and running by June 18.

The scheme is being carried out by the Department for Infrastructure in collaboration with Derry City and Strabane District Council and the City Centre Initiative.

The new traffic management system will allow traffic to flow from upper Carlisle Road along Ferryquay Street towards the Diamond, creating more space and greater ease of movement for pedestrians using this busy street.

The project will also involve the temporary reallocation of on-street parking spaces at the Diamond outside Austin’s, and the installation of seating and planters to create a more user friendly environment and public space in the heart of the Walled City.

The works are part of a two-phased regeneration strategy aimed at supporting local businesses and city centre visitors, as they adapt to a changing retail and social environment following the pandemic.

The second phase of the work will see the installation of a number of temporary 'parklets' on designated on-street car parking spaces to facilitate pavement extensions.

This second phase is expected to be completed by August.