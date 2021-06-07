Derry weather... what we can expect tomorrow

Tomorrow will start cloudy with sunny spells later in the day.
Today saw plenty of sunny spells across Derry... but what about tomorrow?
A weak system will push some cloud into the region overnight bringing with it the chance of the odd spot of rain. Minimum temperature 12 °C.
Forecasters say tomorrow will be a dry day, rather cloudy in the morning but brightening up in the afternoon.
Warm in any afternoon sunshine. Maximum temperature 20 °C.
Looking ahead, there will be cloud and patchy rain on Wednesday morning, drier and eventually brighter in the afternoon.
Dry with some brightness on Thursday and Friday.
