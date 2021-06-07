Derry weather... what we can expect tomorrow

Will we need suncream or umbrellas? Here's what the forecasters are saying...

Tomorrow will start cloudy with sunny spells later in the day.

Today saw plenty of sunny spells across Derry... but what about tomorrow?
A weak system will push some cloud into the region overnight bringing with it the chance of the odd spot of rain. Minimum temperature 12 °C.

Forecasters say tomorrow will be a dry day, rather cloudy in the morning but brightening up in the afternoon.

Warm in any afternoon sunshine. Maximum temperature 20 °C.

Looking ahead, there will be cloud and patchy rain on Wednesday morning, drier and eventually brighter in the afternoon.

Dry with some brightness on Thursday and Friday.

