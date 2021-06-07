Last month wettest May for 18 years

Last month was wetter, colder and sunnier than average, according to new figures released by Armagh Observatory.

Total May precipitation was 107.15 mm (4.22 inches) with the wettest day being the 20th with 30.7 mm (1.21 inches) of rainfall, followed by the 12th with 14.3 mm.

In contrast to May 2020), last month was the 12th wettest May in a series of daily rainfall measurements that began at Armagh in 1838. It was the wettest May for 18 years, that is, since slightly more precipitation (108.7 mm) was recorded in May 2003.

The warmest day (highest maximum air temperature) was 22.9 C on the 30th, followed by 21.1 C on the 31st and preceded by 20.8 C on the 29th.

There were 20 nights with ground frost, that is, during which the minimum grass temperature fell to less than or equal to zero, the three hardest of which were -7.7 C on the 2nd, -7.4 C on the 1st and -7.3 C on the 6th. There was only one air frost, namely -1.2 C recorded on the morning of the 6th.

Despite the low average temperature, May 2021 was a very sunny month,

presenting a total of 208.7 hours of strong sunshine. This was nearly 19% more than the 140-year long-term (1881-2020) average May sunshine at

Armagh (175.6 hours) and almost 17% more than the most recent (1991-2020) 30-year average (178.8 hours).

The sunniest day was the 30th with 14.7 hours of strong sunshine, followed by 13.1 hours on the 31st.