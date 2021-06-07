Derry college and leading construction firm team up for £100,000 R&D innovation project

A Derry college has teamed up with a major construction company in a £100,000 innovation project aimed at seeing through the development of a novel software platform for the building industry.

North West Regional College’s (NWRC) Business Support Centre (BSC) has announced details of the new Knowledge Transfer Partnership (KTP) project with the Braidwater Group.

The project funding was unlocked with the support of the Connected programme which provided funding for NWRC to scope the business and market needs and collaborate with Braidwater to develop a business case and funding application which has now been successful.

The NWRC-Braidwater collaboration is now looking to recruit a software developer based at the Braidwater Group in Eglinton, to support the company and academic partnership to deliver this innovation project.

Dr Fergal Tuffy, technology innovation manager at NWRC’s Business Support Centre, said: “Braidwater has been operational for over 40 years in the residential, commercial, retail and industrial construction and are leaders in the construction industry. We connected with Braidwater who mentioned that they wished to develop a revolutionary new software platform for the business, called the Intelligent Home Development Platform (IHDP). Following an application to InnovateUK’s KTP programme and support from Stephen McComb, one of the KTP advisors in Northern Ireland, the project was successful in being funded and we are now progressing to recruit a software developer to lead the project.”

He added: ‘’Knowledge Transfer Partnerships (KTP) is the UK's leading programme helping businesses to improve their competitiveness and productivity through the better use of knowledge, technology and skills that reside within the UK knowledge base. It also enables businesses to access highly qualified people to spearhead new projects and experts to take their business forward with innovative solutions to help them business grow, and the Braidwater Group is a prime example of this.”

Joe McGinnis, managing director, Braidwater Group, said he was delighted with the partnership

He said: “We’re very excited about the development of the IHDP, which will intelligently improve the delivery of new homes. This system will also increase collaboration, while assessing energy efficiency and the carbon footprint of all aspects of the construction process.

“A big thank you to our partners in the North West Regional College, we’re delighted the funding has been secured and we look forward to a continuing mutually beneficial relationship.’’