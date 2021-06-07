Derry's new Mayor Graham Warke to receive the chain of office this evening

Derry's new Mayor will receive the chain of office this evening.

DUP councillor Graham Warke will take on the civic role at the annual general meeting of Derry City and Strabane District Council this evening.

He will replace SDLP councillor Brian Tierney.

Alderman Warke, who is from Newbuildings, has been a councillor for the Faughan ward since 2015.

He was co-opted by the DUP to fill the vacancy on Derry and Strabane District Council left by Gary Middleton’s departure for Stormont.

In 2019 council elections, Alderman Warke topped the poll in the Faughan ward, securing 1,050 first preference votes and is currently Deputy Mayor..

Alderman Warke said it was an 'immense honour' to take on the job of Mayor.

“I look forward to serving all of the people of Londonderry and Strabane during my term in office,” he said.

“As the recovery from the COVID pandemic continues, now is the time to look ahead and enjoy these hard won freedoms safely as we see restrictions being relaxed.

“We must continue to do all we can as a community to keep ourselves and each other safe and l appeal to everyone to be cautious to help ensure we can keep moving forward in the right direction.”

Outgoing Mayor, Cllr Tierney, said he had enjoyed the experience.

“Without doubt, my year as Mayor has given me an entirely new perspective on life and, while I wasn't able to physically meet and greet as many as I would have liked to, I managed to carry out my new duties in new ways.

“I engaged with the public as much as possible through virtual and digital means and, when the regulations permitted, I travelled across the council area to visit towns and villages and meet with people from all communities.”

Cllr Tierney added: “I will never forget my year as Mayor and leave with great memories of this experience.

“I would like to acknowledge all the staff of the council nand my elected representative colleagues for all your support throughout the year.”