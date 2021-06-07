Legal setback for victim's family in case of Soldier F who is accused of killing two people in Derry on Bloody Sunday

The families of the Bloody Sunday victims have been told that there is no legal authority that permits them to be heard in the ongoing proceedings relating to the anonymity of Soldier F, the only British soldier charged in connection with the shootings in January 1972.
Soldier F is charged with the murder of Jim Wray and William McKinney as well as five attempted murders on Bloody Sunday.
District Judge Ted Magill had been asked to decide if the sister of Jim Wray, one of those who Soldier F is charged with murdering, could be represented before the court.
Fiona Doherty, QC for Ms Wray, had asked to be allowed to cross examine witnesses, oppose hearsay applications and introduce affadavits in support of their opposition to the soldier being granted anonymity and screening.
This had been opposed by Soldier F's defence who ruled that there was no legal precedent to allow this to happen.
In his ruling today, Judge Magill said that several cases had been cited to support this application but he was of the opinion that there would 'need to be overwhelming reasons' to allow other representatives beyond prosecution and defence.
He said that if Ms Wray was allowed these rights what was to stop other parties with an interest in these proceedings applying for similar rights.
The judge said that it was conceivable that relatives of Soldier F could apply for the right to be heard.
He said that in criminal proceedings the prosecution represented the interests of the victims and their relatives
Judge Magill said he could find no precedent that would allow Ms Wray to be given the rights sought and as such he was refusing the application.
