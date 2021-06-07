Tree of remembrance planted in memory of those from Derry who lost their lives to Covid-19

Mayor Brian Tierney pictured at the remembrance tree he planted in Culmore Country Park. Photo: Jim McCafferty
A tree of remembrance has been planted in Derry in memory of those from the city who lost their lives to Covid-19.
In one of his last duties as of Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Brian Tierney planted the tree at Culmore Country Park.
Councillor Tierney's term as Mayor will come to an end tomorrow when he will be replaced by DUP Alderman Graham Warke.
