Have you 'green fingers'?.... then the Foyle Hospice would like to hear from you

The Foyle Hospice is in urgent need of volunteer gardeners to help keep its gardens on Culmore Road looking beautiful for its patients.

The gardening trio of Mickey Gerard O’Kane, Tom Pickles and Danny Moore became volunteers for different reasons but all share a love of nature.

Their duties include weeding, trimming hedges, cleaning the paths and walkways, brushing up leaves, planting and general plant life care.

Mickey Gerard has been volunteering for nearly eight years. When he retired, he found himself sitting around with not much to keep him busy. He was chatting with a good friend who encouraged him to volunteer at the Hospice and he has never looked back.

When Tom moved to Derry and had heard a radio advert looking for volunteer gardeners. He was new to the city and thought that this would be a great way to meet a new circle of friends while spending time outdoors. Tom has been volunteering for approximately three years.

Danny has been volunteering for five years and was inspired by Hospice founder, the late Dr Tom McGinley. He wanted to contribute to the Hospice, so by giving his time every week he was able to fulfil this.

They said: “Being outdoors has a positive impact on your mental health. We would all recommend volunteering in the gardens to anyone. It gives you great satisfaction and gets you outdoors and meeting a new circle of friends.”