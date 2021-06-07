Special Mass to celebrate the 1,500 anniversary of the birth of St Columba

St Columba - Derry's patron saint

Reporter:

Staff reporter

A special Mass is to be celebrated this week by the Bishop of Derry to mark the 1,500 anniversary of the birth of St Columba, the patron saint of the city.

The service, led by Dr Donal McKeown, will take place at 2.00pm in the school named after the saint,

Weather-permitting, the service will take place outside the foyer of St Columb's College on Buncrana Road. If not, it will take place in the nearby St Patrick's Church, Pennyburn.

Student representation, current staff of the school as well as a selection of past College presidents/vice presidents and presidents of the Past Pupils Union will be in attendance.

The Mass will not only commemorate St Columba but signal the start of a year-long celebration of Columba and the school that will culminate on June 9 next year.

