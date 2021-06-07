Full return of Derry GP services remains on 'long finger'

'Increased capacity at GP practices is imperative for the overall health service,' says Foyle MLA

The pandemic restrictions surrounding doctors' surgeries are to remain in place, for the foreseeable future.

Health Minister, Robin Swann, said recently collected figures indiicated there were 164,137 GP and practice nurse consultations, a rate of 82 per cent per 1,000 patients, almost 40% of these being face-to-face.

He said information collected in November 2019 showed a consultation rate of 86.8 per 1,000, of which 50%wre face-to-face.

Mr Swann was responding to a query from SDLP Foyle MLA Mark H Durkan who had asked for an update on the resumption of full services at doctor surgeries.

Mr Durkan said: “I recognise that the limited capacity to date is placing increasing pressures on other parts of the health service e.g. our A&E departments. “Unfortunately, the Health Minister's response to my Assembly Question on the matter suggests that there are no intentions of changing the current GP triage system just yet.

“GP surgeries will play a crucial role in the weeks and months ahead- while I appreciate that 'business as usual' isn't going to happen any time soon, establishing increased capacity at GP practices is imperative for the overall health service as we recover from the pandemic.

