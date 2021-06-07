Dougie did it his way.... from poolside at a Spanish hotel to Las Vegas

For over 20 years, Derry singer Gerry (Dougie) Breslin has performed across the world, playing the likes of Las Vegas and poolside at a Spanish hotel. Best known as a tribute act to the late great Frank Sinatra, Gerry reveals how it all began.

The son of steel erector Thomas (Dusty) Breslin, from Howard Street in the Bogside, and Richie's shirt factory worker Annie (Dolly) Houston, from Lecky Road, Gerry was the middle child of 13 – seven boys and six girls. Sadly the first and last girl died at birth.

After attending Holy Child Primary School for three years, he transferred to St Eugene’s Boys for another three years, days which he still has fond memories of.

He said: “One memory from Holy Child is the piano in the Assembly Room which we’d gather round and sing together: 'I always do what’s right, I never do anything wrong, I’m a Romper Room do bee, I do bee all day long,.”

On leaving primary school, Gerry went to St Joseph's Boys where he would get his first taste of performing on stage.

He recalled: “Our form teacher was Kevin McCallion, who was a member of the drama group at St Columb’s Hall and when the 'Troubles' were at their height. British army saracens were flying around the playground and Kevin had our class playing the 'Exodus From Egypt' in which I starred as Moses in the Assembly Hall in front of the entire school – it is a great memory.”

As a member of the school choir, Gerry performed at Feis Dhoire Cholmcille.

“We competed at the highest level and won a few. I’ve fond memories of the two teachers who travelled with us being searched for minutes before our spot to sing.

“Needless to say, we knew where to find them - they were making sure none of the older lads didn’t sneak into the nearby pub.”

Like many of Derry's most famous and talented singers, music played a major role in the Breslin household.

Gerry said: “Music is in my family's blood - they all, in one way or another, love music. My father was well known for his fine voice and my mother, too, could hold a tune, they also loved to dance. Two of my brothers, Eccles and Brass, sing professionally too.”

Gerry conceded although he loved music, but in his younger days couldn't play an instrument and 'definitely' would not sing in front of anyone except as a member of the school choir.

But that was set to change.

He explained: “My wife Annette noticed my interest in guitar. If saw one I’d lift it and try to play some notes.

“So, she bought me my first guitar from our catalogue for my 21st birthday, I never looked back I got stuck in and taught myself some chords and slowly but surely built up a repertoire of acoustic songs.

“My inspiration came from the music my parents listened to – Sinatra, Como, Dean Martin, Jim Reeves, Mario Lanza etc and, of course, my older siblings who were buying their own records, such as The Beatles, Kinks, Stones, Joe Dolan and Dickie Rock.”

Gerry's taste in music at that time bore little resemblance to what he would end up performing professionally.

He explained: “My favourite band and my younger brother's, too, was Queen. No other band came close. I’ve a fond memory of my mother knitting in the living room and us in the boys' room immediately above blasting out Queen!

“She would reach behind her seat and lift the floor brush and without dropping a stitch, thump the ceiling, yelling 'turn the volume up, that’s my favourite!”

Gerry started out on his musical career playing as a two-piece, called Powderfinger (the title of a Neil Young song) along with friend and work colleague at Courtaulds textile factory in Campsie, Neil Carson, nephew of well-known local press photographer, Willie Carson.

Still, there was no sign of Sinatra, as they performed songs by the Beatles, Bob Dylan, Neil Young, Cat Stevens and Simon & Garfunkel.

He recalled: “We had our first gig upstairs in Raymond Daly’s Bar at the Collon.

“We loved it and Raymond looked after us very well Then, a bass player from work joined us, Harry Kane, and we changed our name to Failte, gathering bigger gigs and playing all over Derry and Donegal. Eventually, we grew into four-piece, with Gerry McGowan joining us on mandolin and we changed our name to Pangur Bàn.”

Gerry then took a 'hiatus' from music professionally.

“We had four children to look after and our band was travelling further away from home. Musicians will tell you it’s a single man's game.”

Fast forward to the year 2000, and Gerry, wife Annette, daughter Emma (16) and son Jonathan (9) moved to Benidorm in Spain after he was guaranteed work singing in an Irish bar six nights a week with Emma.

But, it was no plane journey for this family.

Gerry said: “We bought a Ford camper, sold our home, put my PA and all our belongings into the back, and drove via two ferries to Spain.

“I soon realised everyone in Benidorm had a 45 minute show - Neil Diamond, Elvis, ABBA - you name it, and you could have two or three shows a night.

“I borrowed a tuxedo, learned Sinatra’s greatest hits and, after an audition – which I still have on video - I was offered a contract with the Amigos group of hotels..

“I would have been playing in any of their 10 hotels, by the pool in an afternoon, another in a foyer at teatime, and some other in the evening for the guests.

“When we moved back to Derry I performed the Sinatra show and was blown away by the response - it’ll be 20 years this June.”

He added: “Thanks to Frank Sinatra, I have performed all over Ireland and the UK, Germany, Denmark Spain and the US. My favourite gig has to be Las Vegas where I played Sinatra’s favourite Hotel, The Riviera, for one week, all expenses paid for my wife and son as well.”

Positive

Gerry said he has 'stayed positive' during the Covid-19 lockdown which has seen musicians unable to perform 'live' on stage for the past 14 months.

“My philosophy is 'Don’t focus on what you can’t do? Focus on what you can do.’

“So, I’ve been playing three gigs a week from home to keep myself musically fit. Like anything in life, if you don’t use it, you lose it!

“I’d like to thank all those who have supported me through the pandemic. especially the Dougie (Boogie) Wonderlanders.”

Gerry has just released a recording based on the Derry street renowned for its lively entertainment, Waterloo Street.

“Waterloo Street was inspired by the buzz in the air there at the weekend. ‘The Magnificent Seven’ bars all providing different music to please everyone and the people that turn up regularly, music lovers out for a laugh, dance and a bit of craic.

“I hope my happy upbeat song reflects that.”

Looking ahead, he said: “Who knows what the future holds for live music everywhere in the short term. I’m a musician, songwriter, entertainer who is proud of our beautiful city and I hope to see Waterloo Street back to the vibrant happy fun place that we’ve all come to love.”

Finally, how did he get to be known as 'Dougie.'

He revealed: “Well, as a child playing football in the street I was called ‘Dougie Wood’ (a Derry City player at the time from Scotland) by my friends.

“As the years passed, it shortened to Dougie and, believe it or not, by the time I met my wife it shortened to ‘Dougs’ - that’s what she calls me by to this day.”