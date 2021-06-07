Work to begin today on introduction of new one-way system in part of Derry's city centre

Work is today expected to begin on the introduction of a new one-way traffic system in part of Derry's city centre.

The one-way system from Carlisle Road through Ferryquay Street into the Diamond had been due to start in April.

However, the Derry News last week revealed that the plans had been delayed.

The Department of Infrastructure, however, has now said that the work will begin today.

The scheme, which is part of a range of measures being introduced to support businesses during the post-Covid period, is due to be fully up and running by June 18.

The scheme is being carried out by the department in collaboration with Derry City and Strabane District Council and the City Centre Initiative.

The new traffic management system will allow traffic to flow from Upper Carlisle Road along Ferryquay Street towards the Diamond, creating more space and greater ease of movement for pedestrians using this busy street.

The project will also involve the temporary reallocation of on-street parking spaces at the Diamond outside Austin’s, and the installation of seating and planters to create a more user friendly environment and public space in the heart of the Walled City.

The works are part of a two-phased regeneration strategy aimed at supporting local businesses and city centre visitors, as they adapt to a changing retail and social environment following the pandemic.

The second phase of the work will see the installation of a number of temporary 'parklets' on designated on-street car parking spaces to facilitate pavement extensions.

These will safely accommodate outdoor trading for participating cafes along a section of Bishop Street, supporting businesses in the area as they embark on the path to successful recovery.

This second phase is expected to be completed by August.

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon said she was pleased that the new measures were being introduced in the city centre.

“We are all learning to adapt in these changing times and collaborative projects such as this are helping transform our public spaces into areas where we can move around, relax and socialise with friends in a safe environment.

"I wish to thank all local businesses for their co-operation while the work is being progressed and I hope they will now reap the benefits as we emerge from the Covid pandemic and look forward to recovery.

“I would also appeal to road users to be patient, follow all temporary traffic signs and be alert to increased number of pedestrians while the work is being completed and as they get used to the new one way system.”

Jim Roddy, Derry's City Centre Manager and Chief Executive of City Centre Initiative, also welcomed the new measures.

"I would like to thank all the stakeholders who have helped bring this project to fruition and we really hope that it works for all our city centre users and businesses in these areas, as they commence trading in the aftermath of the recent prolonged lockdown,” said Mr Roddy.