Police say a major search operation in the Creggan area of Derry was linked to New IRA

Police say a major search operation in the Creggan area of Derry yesterday was linked to the activites of the New IRA group.

A large number of officers were involved in the operation which lasted for several hours.

Several properties and a section of woodland in the Southway area were searched by PSNI teams.

Police have released only a few details about yesterday's operation and did not say if anything had been found.

However, a PSNI spokesperson did confirm the link to the New IRA.

“Detectives from the Terrorism Investigation Unit carried out searches in the Creggan area of Derry/Londonderry today, Sunday, 6 June, accompanied by district colleagues,” the spokesperson said.

“The searches are related to an ongoing investigation into the activities of the dissident republican group, the new IRA.”