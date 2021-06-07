Derry death notices - Monday, June 7, 2021

QUIGLEY, (née Kerrigan), 5th. June 2021 peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, EUGENA, (late of Grainan Park, Belmont), beloved wife of the late Michael, loving mother of Catherine, Donna, Michaela and Mairead, a dear and loving grandmother and great-grandmother, dear mother-in-law of Frank, John, Tony and Noel, beloved daughter of the late Michael and Rita, loving sister of Michael, John, George, Paul and the late Carmel, Bernadette and Tony. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are private for family and close friends only. Family flowers only donations in lieu if wished to Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for her.

THOMPSON, Hayden, June 4, 2021 Peacefully at the Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast (in the tender loving care of his family in his 68th year) much loved husband of Heather, devoted dad of David, Alison, Matthew and the late Mark, loving brother, brother-in-law and uncle. Service of Thanksgiving for his life in his late home 145, Sperrin Park, Caw on Monday 7th June at 12 noon followed by burial in Altnagelvin Cemetery. House is private and restricted to the immediate family only. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Cheques made payable to W. H. & S.C.T. Altnagelvin Hospital ( I.C.U.) or B. H. & S.C.T. Royal Victoria Hospital (I.C.U.) c/o Mrs. Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by his entire family circle. The Lord’s my Shepherd and forever in our thoughts.

MULHOLLAND, (née O’Connell) Craigavole 6th June 2021. Peacefully at home Kathleen R.I.P. late of 6 Culnagrew Road. Beloved wife of the late James and loving sister of Gracie, Bridie, Rosie, Hugh and the late Charlie, Mary, Jimmy, Willie John, Micky and Philip. Kathleen’s Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 1pm in St. Mary’s Church, Craigavole. Due to government restrictions the family home is private and funeral Mass numbers are limited to family and close friends only. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on Her Soul. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing brother, sisters, nephews, nieces and entire family circle. Family flowers only please.

CURRY – June 6, 2021 (suddenly) at Antrim Area Hospital, after a short illness, Derek, dearly beloved husband of May, 55 Glenburn Park, Magherafelt, dearly loved father of Sharon, Caroline and David, dear father-in-law of Ross and Ryan, devoted grandfather of Ellie, Joe, Alexander, Carter and Meghan and dearest brother of Richard, Billy, Sue, Joe, Jennifer, Fred and the late Sammy. House strictly private due to current government restrictions. Funeral arrangements later. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for Northern Ireland Hospice payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c), 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by the entire Family Circle. “The Lord is my Shepherd”.

STEPHENSON (née Moore), Mary Josephine (Maureen), June 5, 2021 Peacefully at home (in the tender loving care of her family), much loved wife of William John (Billy), devoted mum of Roberta, Wilma and William, loving mother-in-law, adored granny and great-granny. Funeral leaving her late home 26, Dunverne Gardens, Eglinton on Monday 7th June at 2.00 p.m. for a Service of Thanksgiving for her life in Faughanvale Presbyterian Church at 2.30 p.m., followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard. Family home is strictly private. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Marie Curie c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24a Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry, BT47 3QQ. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by her entire family circle. The Lord is my Shepherd. Nearer my God to thee

FORBES, 2nd. June 2021 suddenly at Altnagelvin Hospital, Paul, (late of Dunluce Court, Ballymagroarty) loving father of Emma, Mark, Stephen and Patrick, a dear and loving grandfather, beloved son of the late Dinnie and Lena, dear brother of Gerard, Carol, Kevin, Cathy and the late Michael. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are private for family and close friends only. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for him.

MAWHINNEY – June 5, 2021 (peacefully) at his home, 19 Letrim Road, Castledawson, Johnston (Jaunty), dearly beloved husband of the late Margaret, much loved father of Geoffrey, Arlene and Darren, dear father-in-law of Irene, Brian and Ingrid, loving grandfather of Nico, Matthew, Courtney and Jamie and dearest brother of Gwen, Phyllis and the late Raymond, Cedric and David. House strictly private due to current government restrictions. Funeral arrangements later. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for UK Dementia Research Institute, payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c), 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP. Always loved and remembered by the entire Family Circle. “I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith” 2 Timothy 4 v 7.

KELLY, Susan, 4th June 2021 Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital After a Short illness. Formerly of Kings Lane Ballykelly. A Dearly Loved Aunt of Steven. Funeral service will take place on Monday 7th June in St Canice’s Parish Church, Eglinton at 12noon, Followed by Burial in the Adjoining Cemetery. Family Flowers Only. Donations if wished made payable to Friends of Stradreagh Hospital C/O 12A Gransha park, Clooney Road, Londonderry, Bt47 6WJ. All Enquires to Adair and Neely funeral Directors 02871311321. Deeply regretted by her entire family circle and friends.

FLEMING - June 3rd 2021 (peacefully) at Antrim Area Hospital, Sandra, 65 Leckagh Drive, Magherafelt, much loved Mother of Barry, dearly beloved Daughter of Sandy and the late Jean, dearly loved Sister of Barbara, Lorraine and Eric and a dear Sister-in-Law and Aunt. House strictly private. All welcome at D. Watters Funeral Home on Sunday evening, June 6th, from 7:00pm - 8:30pm. Funeral service will take place in Union Road Presbyterian Church on Monday, June 7th at 1:30pm, followed by burial in Lecumpher Presbyterian Churchyard at 2:45pm (approx.). Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to NI Chest, Heart and Stroke, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP. Lovingly remembered by her sorrowing Son, Father and entire Family Circle.