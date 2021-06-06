Fundraising walk held today in memory of much-loved Derry teacher

Staff and pupils at St Cecilia's College remember Siobhan Meehan

Some of those who took part in today's walk.

Staff and students at St Cecilia's College today took part in a walk in memory of one of their teachers who passed away last month.

Siobhan Meehan was an art teacher at the school, which she joined in 2006.

Many tributes were paid to Siobhan following her death.

Today, her former colleagues and pupils took part in a walk in her memory.

All the money raised will be donated to the Foyle Hospice.

