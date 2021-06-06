Police search operation taking place in the Creggan area of Derry

A police search operation is continuing in the Creggan area of Derry.
The PSNI have yet to comment on what is happening.
However, local people have said that a large number of police officers have been in the area for several hours.
A search of an area of land at Southway is continuing.
