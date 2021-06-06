Derry death notices - Sunday, June 6, 2021

THOMPSON, Hayden, June 4, 2021 Peacefully at the Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast (in the tender loving care of his family in his 68th year) much loved husband of Heather, devoted dad of David, Alison, Matthew and the late Mark, loving brother, brother-in-law and uncle. Service of Thanksgiving for his life in his late home 145, Sperrin Park, Caw on Monday 7th June at 12 noon followed by burial in Altnagelvin Cemetery. House is private and restricted to the immediate family only. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Cheques made payable to W. H. & S.C.T. Altnagelvin Hospital ( I.C.U.) or B. H. & S.C.T. Royal Victoria Hospital (I.C.U.) c/o Mrs. Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by his entire family circle. The Lord’s my Shepherd and forever in our thoughts

FORBES, 2nd. June 2021 suddenly at Altnagelvin Hospital, Paul, (late of Dunluce Court, Ballymagroarty) loving father of Emma, Mark, Stephen and Patrick, a dear and loving grandfather, beloved son of the late Dinnie and Lena, dear brother of Gerard, Carol, Kevin, Cathy and the late Michael. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are private for family and close friends only. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for him.

MAWHINNEY – June 5, 2021 (peacefully) at his home, 19 Letrim Road, Castledawson, Johnston (Jaunty), dearly beloved husband of the late Margaret, much loved father of Geoffrey, Arlene and Darren, dear father-in-law of Irene, Brian and Ingrid, loving grandfather of Nico, Matthew, Courtney and Jamie and dearest brother of Gwen, Phyllis and the late Raymond, Cedric and David. House strictly private due to current government restrictions. Funeral arrangements later. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for UK Dementia Research Institute, payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c), 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP. Always loved and remembered by the entire Family Circle. “I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith” 2 Timothy 4 v 7.

KELLY, Susan, 4th June 2021 Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital After a Short illness. Formerly of Kings Lane Ballykelly. A Dearly Loved Aunt of Steven. Funeral service will take place on Monday 7th June in St Canice’s Parish Church, Eglinton at 12noon, Followed by Burial in the Adjoining Cemetery. Family Flowers Only. Donations if wished made payable to Friends of Stradreagh Hospital C/O 12A Gransha park, Clooney Road, Londonderry, Bt47 6WJ. All Enquires to Adair and Neely funeral Directors 02871311321. Deeply regretted by her entire family circle and friends.

FLEMING - June 3rd 2021 (peacefully) at Antrim Area Hospital, Sandra, 65 Leckagh Drive, Magherafelt, much loved Mother of Barry, dearly beloved Daughter of Sandy and the late Jean, dearly loved Sister of Barbara, Lorraine and Eric and a dear Sister-in-Law and Aunt. House strictly private. All welcome at D. Watters Funeral Home on Sunday evening, June 6th, from 7:00pm - 8:30pm. Funeral service will take place in Union Road Presbyterian Church on Monday, June 7th at 1:30pm, followed by burial in Lecumpher Presbyterian Churchyard at 2:45pm (approx.). Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to NI Chest, Heart and Stroke, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP. Lovingly remembered by her sorrowing Son, Father and entire Family Circle.

FEENEY, Bernard, We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Bernard Feeney peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital on the 2nd of June 2021, may he rest in peace. Late of 7 Baranailt Park, Claudy, Co Derry and formerly 93 Foreglen Road. Beloved son of the late Patrick and Elizabeth R.I.P. Loving brother of Mary, John and the late John Joe, William and Patrick R.I.P. Dear brother in law of Rosemary and Ellen and a loving nephew of the late Harry R.I.P. Much loved uncle of Sean (Orla & family), Catherine, Steven, Letitia, Shane, Tracy, Jacinta, Patricia, Mark , Mary and June. Sadly due to the ongoing pandemic the wake is strictly private. Funeral from his late residence on Saturday 5th of June 2021, leaving at 11.30am for 12noon Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Claudy, interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all his loving family. Sacred Heart of Jesus pray for him.