Big turnout at Derry event this morning which aims to thwart bike thieves in the city

Bikes being marked at this morning's event.
An event in Derry which aims to thwart bike thieves has been hailed as a big success.
Cycling group Sustrans team up to host the bike marking event at Ebrington Square.
If a bike is marked then police will be able to locate the owner if it is stolen and then recovered.
A spokesperson for the police said the event had been a big success they intend another event later this month.
