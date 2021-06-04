Young Derry boy recognised for his kind act towards two homeless men

A young Derry boy has been recognised for his kindness towards other people.

Dairy brand Dale Farm has picked 9-year-old Michael O’Callaghan as one of the final winners of its Sharing Goodness initiative, a six-week acts of kindness campaign to recognise all the good things happening in local communities.

Michael had been out shopping with his mum Louise when he spotted two homeless men.

Without any second thoughts, Michael asked his mum if he could use his £10 pocket money to buy the two men some food and drink because, in his words 'we don't know when they last ate mummy'.

Kathy Coyle, who nominated Michael for the prize, said: “Michael is a wee inspiration to others always a wee helper and hates to see people in need or being picked on always jumping in to help others without any consideration for himself.”

As a thank you to Michael for being such an inspiration, Dale Farm is treating him and his family to a trip to Belfast Zoo and dinner for all the family.

Reflecting on the campaign, Aisling Bremner from Dale Farm said: "It’s been an incredible campaign – we’ve received thousands of nominations and heard countless stories of generosity and all-round goodness over the past week.

“Michael’s story is really special, and he is an inspiration to young people, and we are sure he will continue to be as he gets older!”