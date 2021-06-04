Horse fair which has been running in Derry for more than 100 years cancelled again because of Covid

The annual June Horse Fair has been held in Derry's Brandywell for well over a century.

However, due to COVID-19 it will now be cancelled for just the second time in its history.

Traditionally the fair is held on June 17 and has been run by local equestrian enthusiasts over many generations.

The fair managed to survive war, depression and was a very rare example of continuing cross community and cross border relations during the darkest days of the Troubles.

The event has remained untouched for decades – keeping the traditional Irish Horse Fair alive in the North West.

Organisers have made the difficult decision to cancel this year's event.

Noel Gallagher from the organising committee said: “The Fair has survived some very tough times, but we are conscious of the ongoing public health problem.

“As a committee we don't believe it would be right to bring people from across the island and beyond at this time.

“We hope that as things improve, we will be able to see the June Fair back in Derry soon."

