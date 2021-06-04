Special event being held in Derry tomorrow in a bid to thwart bike thieves

Officers from Derry City & Strabane District, working in partnership with Sustrans, have arranged a 'Bike Marking' event this weekend.
The District's Waterside Neighbourhood Policing Team has arranged the free event for tomorrow, Saturday, June 5, between 10am and noon at Ebrington Square.
Having your bike marked on BikeRegister means you could be reunited with your bike in the event of it being stolen.
Interested cyclists can book a slot to have their bike marked by logging onto https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/bike-registration-ebrighton-sqaure-lderry-city-registration-157877456723
