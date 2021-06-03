Timeline of paramilitary-style shootings in Derry so far this year

The Derry News today revealed that no one has yet been charged in connection with eight paramilitary-style shootings in Derry so far this year.

The is the timeline of the attacks:

January 6 - The first paramilitary-style attack in 2021 took place on January 6 when a man in his 30s was targeted in what police described as a ‘barbaric’ shooting. It took place around 7.30pm in the Southway area of Derry.

January 8 - Two days later, a man was shot outside a residential property in Creggan Heights shortly before 7.45pm, sustaining what police said may be ‘life-changing’ injuries.

February 8 - Two men were hospitalised after being shot in the legs in Rinmore Drive, close to Creggan shops. Again, it took place early in the evening and was described as ‘reckless and brutal’ by the PSNI.

February 27 – A teenager was shot in an alleyway in the Curryneirin area.

April 13 – A man in his 20s was shot in the Meenan Drive area of the Bogside in another paramilitary-style assault.

April 15 - Two days later, men forced their way into a property in the Whitethorn Drive area of Currynierin where a man in his 50s was shot a number of times in his legs.

May 17 - A man was bundled into a car on the Letterkenny Road and driven to Claudy where he was shot. The injured man made it to a nearby house where he raised the alarm and was taken to hospital.