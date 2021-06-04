New programme for carers in Derry who are looking after people with dementia

Course will last for eight weeks

Dementia figures are set to rise dramatically.

A free eight-week Zoom programme is being run by a Derry organisation for carers of people living with early stage dementia.

Carers Connect is bespoke to each carer and the person with dementia.

It is taught on a one-to-one basis and teaches the carer to do activities at home with their loved one.

A tablet is given on load with an activity pack to use.

For more information on the programme, contact Sinead at the Old Library Trust on 02871373870.

