Another 200 new jobs on their way to Derry, according to reports

Foyle MP Colum Eastwood has welcomed news that 200 new jobs look to be on their way to Derry.

It was reported today by the Ulster Business website that US-based financial services firm Fiserv is planning to set up a new office at Ebrington Square in the Waterside area of the city.

The company is described as a global leader in the financial services and payments sector.

It works across a range of areas such as global issuer processing, global merchant acquiring and account processing.

The company has yet to comment officially on its plans to set up in Derry.

It was revealed yesterday that pharmaceutical company Almac is looking to create 100 news jobs at a facility in Derry.

Mr Eastwood welcomed the double boost for the local economy.

“Following on from Almac’s announcement yesterday, the news of more jobs for Derry is great for our city, our local economy and our skilled workforce.

"It is clear that Derry has the capability to attract investment and jobs and has quality, high skilled people in the IT, cyber-security and fintech sectors. Our workforce has the expertise to work with a global leader in the financial services and payments sector.

“It’s important that we continue to make Derry and the north west region an attractive place for people to work remotely in our fast-changing global economy and showcase Derry to the world.”