Swimming pool at Templemore Sports Complex in Derry reopened today after maintenance work

Local swimmers will be delighted to hear that the swimming pool at Templemore Sports Complex reopened today.

The pool has been closed since leisures centres recently reopened to facilitate essential maintenance work to the heating system.

From today, the pool will once again open to the public, with some additional measures in place to ensure safety as lockdown restrictions ease.

This will mean the return of both household and individual swimming and all sessions must be pre-booked by phone to allow for the safe management of numbers at the centre.

Director of Health and Communities with Derry City and Strabane District Council, Karen McFarland, said the news would be warmly welcomed by clubs and families alike.

"We are delighted that the work has been completed ahead of schedule as people make a return to sport following the easing of restrictions.

"We really appreciate everyone's patience while the pool remained closed, as I know there was great excitement about the return to sport, particularly among the swimming community.

"While we were able to accommodate swimmers by increasing capacity at Foyle Arena until the work was completed, this will mean swimming is even more accessible for people living in the area.

"I would ask for people to be mindful of the measures in place at the facility to ensure the health and safety of both staff and visitors, and to please remember to book slots in advance.

"We are really looking forward to helping people take the first steps back to fitness with a full programme of fun and engaging activities over the summer months following lockdown."

Visitors are asked to arrive at Templemore 'swim-ready' with designated changing areas on the pool deck to store clothing.

All council leisure centres are currently operating a 'quick change zone' for swimmers at the end of sessions.

Members can book swimming slots seven days in advance and casual users can book one day in advance.

Bookings can be made by phone by calling reception on 028 7137 6585.