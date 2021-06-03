Important information for anyone from Derry who plans to travel to Portugal

A number of changes to international country travel lists have been announced following the first detailed review by the Joint Biosecurity Centre (JBC).

From 4am on Tuesday, June 8, Portugal will be removed from the Green List and added to the Amber List.

Anyone arriving to Northern Ireland, either directly or indirectly from Portugal, after 4am on June 8 will be legally required to:

- provide proof of a negative Covid-19 test result taken up to three days before departure

- book post-arrival day 2 and 8 testing

- complete a UK passenger locator form 48 hours before departure

- self-isolate for 10 days

Afghanistan, Bahrain, Costa Rica, Egypt, Sri Lanka, Sudan, and Trinidad and Tobago will also be added to the Red List from 4am on June 8.

There have been no additions to the Green List.

The status of international countries is reviewed every three weeks.

However, if cases rise suddenly in a particular country, it may be removed from the Green list or added to the Red list without notice.

The latest advice and rules on travel are available online: www.nidirect.gov.uk/articles/coronavirus-covid-19-travel-advice