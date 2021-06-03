Police Ombudsman appeals for information about an incident involving a police officer and a member of the public in Derry last month

The incident took place at Waterloo Street.
The Police Ombudsman’s Office has appealed for witnesses to an incident involving a police officer and a member of the public at Waterloo Street in Derry last month.
The incident happened near the Dungloe Bar at around 11pm on May 15.
A Ombudsman spokesperson said: “We are appealing for witnesses who may have observed police officers responding to a disturbance and would be particularly keen to hear from anyone who saw what happened or recorded video footage of the incident on their mobile phone.
"If you believe you can help, our witness appeal line is 0800 032 7880.”
The Ombudsman released no further details about the incidents.
