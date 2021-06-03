Barn containing animals set on fire in Derry

Councillor urges parents to be more aware of where their children are playing

Fallen Animal Schemes for fallen farm stock

Reporter:

Staff reporter

A local councillor has said a barn containing animals in Derry was set alight yesterday.

Sinn Féin Councillor for Foyleside Conor Heaney issued an appeal to parents in the Ballymagroarty area to be mindful of where their children are playing.

He made the call after a group of young people caused damage to farm equipment and livestock on the Whitehouse Road adjacent to the estate.

“Yesterday afternoon a barn containing animals was set alight by a group of children aged between 8 to 12 years,” said Cllr Heaney.

“Thanks to the quick actions of the farmer and fire service none of the animals were harmed.

"In another incident one of a number of cows being chased by the young people turned on them when it was cornered in a field. Fortunately, there were no injuries.

"This is the latest in a number of recent incidents including reports of young people throwing objects at lambs grazing in the nearby fields.

"These types of actions pose a serious risk to the farm animals, local farmers properties and to the young people involved.

"I would urge  local parents to make their children aware of the risks of playing on farmland and to ensure they desist from this type of behaviour.”

